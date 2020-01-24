CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are hoping a photo and a description of an unusual hat will help them find a woman at the center of a statewide missing person alert.

The Clayton County Police Department issued an alert on Thursday night for 44-year-old Devona Harbuck who left her home in the 5900 block of Highway 85 on foot and never returned.

Police said Harbuck is a white female who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Police don't have a clothing description but said that she was last seen wearing a "multi-colored unicorn hat" with a gold horn on it.

Authorities also said Harbuck has schizophrenia which is part of the reason her disappearance spurred a Mattie's Call - a statewide alert reserved for the elderly and those with various disabilities or conditions.

Anyone who spots Harbuck is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

Devona Harbuck

Clayton County Police Department

