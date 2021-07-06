Missing Clayton County man last seen June 8

Authorities say 73-year-old Clarence Rudolph was last seen leaving Laboon Circle in College Park on June 8.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly man.

A spokesperson said on Tuesday that 73-year-old Clarence Rudolph was last seen leaving Laboon Circle near College Park on June 8.

Family members told police, Rudolph abruptly told his family he was moving. His family believes he may be experiencing early symptoms of dementia due to his behavior. However, he has yet to be diagnosed with any mental illness, police said.

Rudolph is described as a Black man with grey hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, police said.

He drives a 2007 black Chevrolet Tahoe with a Georgia license plate number DGF995.