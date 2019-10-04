CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police need the public's help finding a man who disappeared from a mental health assisted living facility in Clayton County several days ago.

Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call for 25-year-old Christopher Fannin who was last seen at the facility in the 5900 block of Highway 85 on April 2. The alert is a statewide system for reporting missing elderly or disabled adults.

A police spokesperson said that Fannin has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and is not functional enough to take care of himself or check himself into a hospital.

Police don't know his direction of travel or what he was wearing when he went missing. They only describe Fannin as a black male who is about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 155 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Investigators hope anyone who has information pertaining to where he is will call the Clayton County Police Department or 911.

