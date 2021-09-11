Mattie's Call issued for 74-year-old man who was last seen leaving senior home in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County Police issued a Mattie's Call for a 74-year-old man who was last seen leaving the Elderly Group Home in Jonesboro.
Authorities said Richard "Ray" Bunch left the home Friday at 9 a.m. A missing person's report was filed later that night and police responded to the 700-block of Dixon Road.
Bunch has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, depression, early on-set Dementia and seizures. Clayton County Police said he has a black eye from a previous fall.
Bunch has grey and white hair, 6-feet 1-inch tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue scrub pants, a plain shirt, and black boots or tennis shoes.
Anyone who has seen Richard "Ray" Bunch is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477- 3550.