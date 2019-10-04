RIVERDALE, Ga. — Police say Benjamin Renfroe left his assisted living home in Riverdale on Friday. Days later, he hasn't been seen, and they're issuing a statewide alert to help bring him home safe.

The 24-year-old was last seen in the 5900 block of Highway 85. Police didn't have a clothing description but said that he's about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He has also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to Clayton County Police. And that's why their search for Renfroe has been escalated to a Mattie's Call - a statewide alert reserved for disabled adults and elderly people who go missing.

Anyone with information about Renfroe or where he may be is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department or 911 immediately.