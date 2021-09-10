Family concerned for Clayton County mother, 2-year-old son last seen leaving home early Friday morning

According to Clayton County Police, Brittany Lewis is diagnosed with depression and her family is concerned about her wellbeing.

MORROW, Ga. — A concerned family is looking for a Clayton County mother and her two-year-old son.

Brittany Lewis, 29, and her son Jerry Davis Jr., 2, were last seen leaving their home at 5:30 a.m. Friday after an altercation with Lewis' boyfriend who lives with them.

An hour later, Clayton County Police responded to a missing persons call at 6:30 a.m. at the 10th block of Mt. Zion in Morrow.

Lewis is 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white dress with no shoes.

With Lewis is her son Jerry, he is 2-feet 1-inch tall and weighs 25 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and a diaper with no shoes.

According to Clayton County Police, Lewis is diagnosed with depression and her family is concerned about her wellbeing.