Family concerned for Clayton County mother, 2-year-old son last seen leaving home early Friday morning

MORROW, Ga. — A concerned family is looking for a Clayton County mother and her two-year-old son.
Brittany Lewis, 29, and her son Jerry Davis Jr., 2, were last seen leaving their home at 5:30 a.m. Friday after an altercation with Lewis' boyfriend who lives with them.
An hour later, Clayton County Police responded to a missing persons call at 6:30 a.m. at the 10th block of Mt. Zion in Morrow.
Lewis is 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white dress with no shoes.
With Lewis is her son Jerry, he is 2-feet 1-inch tall and weighs 25 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and a diaper with no shoes.
According to Clayton County Police, Lewis is diagnosed with depression and her family is concerned about her wellbeing.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.