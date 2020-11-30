Clayton County teen with mental disorders missing since Sunday

Police say O’Neal has a history of running away and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

According to a release, 15-year-old Ayesha O’Neal was reported missing on Nov. 29 after an altercation with her mother.

Police say O’Neal has a history of running away and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

O’Neal is described as a black female with black/brown braids and brown eyes.

She is 5’6” and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, red puma shoes, and a tan scarf.