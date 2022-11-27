Police looking for missing teen out of Clayton County

Officers add that she suffers from ADHD and Autism.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing teen out of Jonesboro.

On Sunday, Clayton County Police initially talked to the girl's grandmother, over on Euston Court. She said 13-year-old Makayla Brown was playing outside with a friend but did not return home before her curfew.

Police added that the grandmother told them Brown has a history of running away. She was also seen on surveillance video leaving the home at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Brown is described as being 4’7 in height with black hair, brown eyes, shoulder-length hair, and wearing a maroon “Animaniacs” hoodie with blue jeans and slides.

Officers add that she suffers from ADHD and Autism.

Those with any information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.