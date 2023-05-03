Mattie's call issued for missing 27-year-old Clayton County woman

MORROW, Ga. — Clayton County Police need the public's help in finding for a missing 27-year-old woman.
Officers said they responded to the 6100th block of Princeton Avenue in Morrow for a missing person call.
When they arrived, they learned Graciela Martinez-Garcia left her home unbeknownst to family members.
Martinez-Garcia was last seen at her home on Tuesday around 11 p.m. Graciela has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia.
Police describe her as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, according to officials.
Martinez-Garcia was potentially wearing pink, authorities said. Police did not give any other description of her clothing.
Anyone with information about the 27-year-old's whereabouts is encouraged to call the department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
