Mattie's call issued for missing 27-year-old Clayton County woman

MORROW, Ga. — Clayton County Police need the public's help in finding for a missing 27-year-old woman.

Officers said they responded to the 6100th block of Princeton Avenue in Morrow for a missing person call.

When they arrived, they learned Graciela Martinez-Garcia left her home unbeknownst to family members.

Martinez-Garcia was last seen at her home on Tuesday around 11 p.m. Graciela has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

Police describe her as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, according to officials.

Martinez-Garcia was potentially wearing pink, authorities said. Police did not give any other description of her clothing.

Anyone with information about the 27-year-old's whereabouts is encouraged to call the department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.