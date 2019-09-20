CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is asking the public to help them locate a missing 36-year-old man.

Police said Larry Jackson was reported missing around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say he has bipolar disorder and suffers from schizophrenia. His caregiver told police that Jackson is off of his medication.

He was last seen wearing gray pants and a black T-shirt. Jackson has black and brown eyes. He weighs about 170 pounds and is 5 feet 9 inches tall.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3550.

Larry Jackson

Clayton County Police

