Mattie's Call | Clayton County Police says 27-year-old woman left from work, hasn't been seen since

Dytisha Smith has brown hair along with brown eyes and weighs about 220 pounds. She is 5'7" tall.

ATLANTA — Clayton County Police need help finding a missing 27-year-old woman.

According to the police department, they were called to Wayfield Foods on River Station Boulevard around 7 p.m. and learned that Dytisha Smith walked from the location after getting off of work.

They said Smith has schizophrenia and a learning disability and is not known to walk from work; she is picked up daily. The 27-year-old has brown hair along with brown eyes and weighs about 220 pounds. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white T-shirt and a blue sweater with Minnie Mouse written on the sleeves. She was also wearing her work apron.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Smith is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.