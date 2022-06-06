Clayton County authorities search for missing Jonesboro woman

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help in trying to find a Clayton County woman who has been missing for months.
Authorities have been searching for Takka Felicia Chapman since May 26. Clayton County Police Department officers were called to a home along Arrowhead Boulevard in Jonesboro around 6 p.m. when family members reported her missing. They told police that no one had heard from her since September 2021, according to the agency.
Chapman, 34, stands at 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 105 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Police said she does not have any known mental or physical disabilities.
Her family is concerned about her and wants to make sure she is safe, police said. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact investigators at (770) 477-3648.