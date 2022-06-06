Clayton County authorities search for missing Jonesboro woman

Family said they have not seen her since September 2021, police say.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are asking for the public's help in trying to find a Clayton County woman who has been missing for months.

Authorities have been searching for Takka Felicia Chapman since May 26. Clayton County Police Department officers were called to a home along Arrowhead Boulevard in Jonesboro around 6 p.m. when family members reported her missing. They told police that no one had heard from her since September 2021, according to the agency.

Chapman, 34, stands at 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 105 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Police said she does not have any known mental or physical disabilities.