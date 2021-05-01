Elderly man, woman missing from Cobb County found in Tennessee, police say

The two are receiving treatment at an area hospital according to authorities.

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A man and woman who were reported missing after leaving their home in Cobb County on Saturday morning have been found in Tennessee.

Cobb County Police announced the update around 9 p.m. and said that the elderly man and woman, who were at the center of a Mattie's Call, were receiving treatment at a hospital in the state but didn't elaborate on their condition.

A Mattie's Call is reserved for missing people who are elderly or whose condition may place them in danger.

Police previously said that the man and woman left the Hiram Lithia Springs Road area near Powder Springs around 8:30 a.m. They also provided a description of their vehicle and photos of both of them.