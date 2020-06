Have you seen him?

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old has been reported missing in Cobb County

According to Cobb County Police, Ian Ouderkirk was last seen on Sunday, June 28 around 5 p.m., on Raquel Drive.

The teen has PTSD and has been diagnosed with anxiety disorder, police said.

Ouderkirk is 5'10'' and weighs about 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Ouderkirk, contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3911.