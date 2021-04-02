Police find missing 73-year-old Dacula woman

Maria Del Carmen Contreras has been located safe.

Original story below

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing 73-year-old woman who they say is in need of "round-the-clock care."

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Maria Del Carmen Contreras was last seen at her daughter's home on Lakeland Drive in unincorporated Dacula around 10:30 p.m. last night.

The family said they went to wake her up for treatment around 2 a.m. to find that she was no longer in her bedroom.

Police believe she left out the front door, and the family said she had never wandered off like this before.

"She may be trying to walk to another family member's home on Mill Grove Terrace," which is about three miles away, police said. "Maria has several medical conditions that require round-the-clock care."

Maria was described as 5-foot-2, weighing about 145 pounds. She has light brownish-grey hair and green eyes.

"We are encouraging local residents to check their immediate properties for any possible sightings," police said. "Those with doorbell and security cameras are asked to review their footage to see if they identify Maria."