DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 13-year-old boy hasn't been seen since he allegedly ran away from home on Friday, police say.

Louis Williams was reported as a runaway on Friday and was last seen on the 3400 block of Waldrop Trail in Decatur, police say.

Williams was wearing a navy blue hoodie with a Southwest DeKalb football logo on it.