70-year-old man reported missing in DeKalb County, police say

LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb County Police is asking the public's help in the search for a missing 70-year-old man.

Authorities said Robert Bobak was last seen on Friday, August 4, leaving his home which is located in the area of Stoneleigh Hill Road in Lithonia.

Police describe the man as 5 feet and 9 inches tall with green eyes.

They also said he has grey hair and weighs 205 pounds.

It is unclear what Bobak was wearing when he disappeared, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the department at 770-724-7710.