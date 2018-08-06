TUCKER, Ga.-- DeKalb County Police are asking the public's help to locate a man who may have walked away from his vehicle on Spaghetti Junction.

58 year-old Timothy Russell Osborne was last seen Thursday morning on Chamblee Tucker Road in DeKalb County. He was driving a 1997 Chevrolet S10 truck with an orange construction globe on the roof and Chevrolet emblem in the back window. The vehicle was recently purchased and has paper tags. He walked away from the truck in the area of I-85 south and I-285.

Osborne stands 5'11 and weighs around 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray Ford Motor Credit hat, blue t-shirt, blue jeans and Sperry boat shoes. Osborne has been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

© 2018 WXIA