DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man with dementia.

Authorities said 64-year-old Vennie Harden was last seen walking on Turner Hill Road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. He had on a yellow polo shirt, gray and blue shorts paired with black/white Nike sneakers.

Police describe Harden as a black male with a gray afro and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs 230 pounds.

Anyone with information on Harden's whereabouts is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

