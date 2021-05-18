x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Missing In Georgia

16-year-old girl left home and hasn't been seen since, sheriff says

Police believe 16-year-old Kaniyah Fort left on her own accord.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.  

They said Kaniyah Fort was last seen at her home in Douglas County, Georgia. She was wearing black jean shorts, black jacket, and black hat. 

Authorities described Fort as being 5-foot-5 and about 180 pounds. She has black hair with ginger highlights and brown eyes. 

Police believe she left on her own accord.

If you see Fort, please contact Investigator Christina Clark at 678-486-1307. 

Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office

    

Related Articles