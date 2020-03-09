Missing elderly man sought by deputies in Fayette County

Charles Martin was last seen by family members on Wednesday, Sept. 2, according to the sheriff's office.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Fayette County are asking for help from the public in locating a missing elderly man who they said suffers from a mental impairment.

According to the sheriff's office, Charles Martin was last seen by his family at his Fayette County home on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The sheriff's office said Martin is a white male standing 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds.

Deputies said Martin is a veteran and needs to be located as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 770-461-6353.