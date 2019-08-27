DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville Police say they are looking for an elderly man with dementia.

Frank Dacruz was last seen near the Sweetwater subdivision near Thornton Road, the police department said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Dacruz was wearing a tan jacket, ball cap, blue pants and blue sneakers, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees him to please call 911.

Douglasville Police Department

