ATLANTA -- An elderly woman who was last seen Wednesday afternoon returned home in good condition on Friday afternoon, Atlanta Police said.

Police said Virginia S. Vento, 86, was last seen October 17 at 1478 Allegheny Street SW, Atlanta around 12 noon. Her son reported her missing.

Vento was wearing a white sweater with light blue trim and black pants and was driving a White 2004 Toyota Matrix, FL tag N658NK.

Atlanta Police thanks the public for their assistance to get her home safely. Police have now released any further details.

