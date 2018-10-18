ATLANTA -- An elderly woman who was last seen Wednesday afternoon returned home in good condition on Friday afternoon, Atlanta Police said.

Police said Virginia S. Vento, 86, was last seen October 17 at 1478 Allegheny Street SW, Atlanta around 12 noon. Her son reported her missing.

Vento was wearing a white sweater with light blue trim and black pants and was driving a White 2004 Toyota Matrix, FL tag N658NK.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Atlanta Police thanks the public for their assistance to get her home safely. Police have now released any further details.

elderly woman missing new_1539894859540.png.jpg
© 2018 WXIA