Dozens of investigators looking for missing elderly woman in Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs Police say Janice Scarborough may not know where or who she is.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Dozens of investigators are out Tuesday afternoon looking for a missing elderly woman who they say has 'diminished mental capacity.'

A news release from the Sandy Springs Police Department says they have officers and detectives looking for 71-year-old Janice Scarborough.

Police say she walked out of her house on Hightower Trail near Roswell Road on Tuesday and she was last seen wearing a black and grey sweater.

They say she might be scared or confused and she may not know where or who she is.

This is an "active" search and police say they have several K9s on the way to help find Scarborough.