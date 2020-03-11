Missing 15-year-old girl in Fayette County

Kennedy Luke was last seen on Sunday according to authorities.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help finding a missing teen.

According to a release, Kennedy Luke left her home in Fayetteville on November 1 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Kennedy is 15 years old and described as 5’6” and 120 pounds with orange and purple colored hair.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911 or the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 770-461-6353.