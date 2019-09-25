FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Floyd County Police say they are looking for a runaway teen who could be in danger medically after leaving home without medication.

The Floyd County Police Department said in a Facebook post that Sara Sargent is missing from Cave Spring after leaving home Tuesday, and "is possibly in danger" due to a medical condition.

The teen "suffers from seizures," police said, and a guardian said Sargent had experienced three of them within the last 24 hours.

Floyd County Police Department

Police said the teen left home without any medication for the seizures.

The department is asking anyone for information about Sargent's whereabouts to contact 911.

MORE MISSING IN GEORGIA

Search for two suspected runaway teens in Cherokee County

Authorities looking for teen who left home in boxers and flip flops

Cherokee County searching for missing 16-year-old girl