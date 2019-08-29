FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Floyd County Police need help finding a missing 72-year-old woman.

Officers are searching for Mary June Agan.

Authorities said she left her home on Alabama Highway near Foster Bend Road a few hours ago and she hasn't been seen since. They believe she is on foot walking toward the state line.

Agan is wearing pink pants and has brown eyes. She weighs about 125 pounds and is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact police.

Mary June Agan

Floyd County Police Department

