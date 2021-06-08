Forest Park police searching for missing teen who left home without permission

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Forest Park police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a teenager who left home without her parents permission.
Police said 13-year-old Jessica Caulker was last seen leaving her home in the 4200 block of Jonesboro Road at around 4:00 a.m. and has not been heard from since.
Caulker is described as 5'2 tall and around 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, according to officials.
If you see Jessica or have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.