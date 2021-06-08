Forest Park police searching for missing teen who left home without permission

13-year-old Jessica Caulker was last seen leaving her home in the 4200 block of Jonesboro Road.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Forest Park police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a teenager who left home without her parents permission.

Police said 13-year-old Jessica Caulker was last seen leaving her home in the 4200 block of Jonesboro Road at around 4:00 a.m. and has not been heard from since.

Caulker is described as 5'2 tall and around 100 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, according to officials.