Missing soldier last seen over a week ago at Fort Stewart

Officials say 27-year-old Specialist Patrick Martin hasn't been seen since Aug. 30.

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Authorities say they need your help finding a Fort Stewart soldier who hasn't been seen in over a week. According to a statement posted on Facebook from the 3rd Infantry Division, the 224th Military Intelligence Battalion is looking for Specialist Patrick Martin.

Martin was reported missing and was last seen on Aug. 30 on the Fort Stewart base, according to the agency. The post said Martin is 27-years-old, about 6 feet tall, and weighs about 190 pounds. He is described as having brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities have not said if they suspect Martin is in any danger nor released any information on the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.