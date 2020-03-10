Mattie's Call issued for woman missing from local hospital

ATLANTA — Emory Police need the public's help finding a missing woman not seen since Friday morning.
The police agency said on Saturday that 57-year-old Tiola Laverne Vaughan went missing from 550 Peachtree Street NE - Emory University Hospital Midtown - in Atlanta around 10 a.m. that day.
Police said she is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray braided hair. She also has a mole on her left cheek. When she was last seen, Vaughan was wearing a gray Georgia Tech sweatshirt, brown pants, black and lime green shoes and a gray face mask.
Police said Vaughan is disabled and has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. As such, the department has also issued a Mattie's Call to aid in the search. The statewide alert is reserved for the elderly and those who have conditions that may place their safety in peril.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Emory Police at 404-727-8005.