Mattie's Call issued for woman missing from local hospital

Police say 57-year-old Tiola Laverne Vaughan was last seen on Friday and is missing from Emory University Hospital Midtown.

ATLANTA — Emory Police need the public's help finding a missing woman not seen since Friday morning.

The police agency said on Saturday that 57-year-old Tiola Laverne Vaughan went missing from 550 Peachtree Street NE - Emory University Hospital Midtown - in Atlanta around 10 a.m. that day.

Police said she is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray braided hair. She also has a mole on her left cheek. When she was last seen, Vaughan was wearing a gray Georgia Tech sweatshirt, brown pants, black and lime green shoes and a gray face mask.

Police said Vaughan is disabled and has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. As such, the department has also issued a Mattie's Call to aid in the search. The statewide alert is reserved for the elderly and those who have conditions that may place their safety in peril.