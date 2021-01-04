x
Missing Cherokee County woman may be in Cartersville, Acworth areas

Authorities said Brittany Michele Thompson is known to frequent the Cartersville and Acworth areas and may be driving a 2000s-era Lincoln Town Car.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Authorities said Brittany Michele Thompson was last seen in March; though, a specific day wasn't provided. The sheriff's office said she regularly visits the Acworth and Cartersville areas and may be driving a 2000s-era Lincoln Town Car with a Georgia tag.

Thompson is described as 34 years old and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 165 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about where Thompson may be is asked to call the sheriff's office at 770-928-0239 or emergency operators at 911.

