Missing Cherokee County woman may be in Cartersville, Acworth areas

Authorities said Brittany Michele Thompson is known to frequent the Cartersville and Acworth areas and may be driving a 2000s-era Lincoln Town Car.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Authorities said Brittany Michele Thompson was last seen in March; though, a specific day wasn't provided. The sheriff's office said she regularly visits the Acworth and Cartersville areas and may be driving a 2000s-era Lincoln Town Car with a Georgia tag.

Thompson is described as 34 years old and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 165 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.