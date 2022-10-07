Police locate missing 7-year-old from DeKalb County

He originally went missing on Thursday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: Police have located the boy and said that he is safe.

Police in DeKalb County are asking for help locating a 7-year-old boy who went missing from the Stone Mountain area on Thursday.

He was last seen near Old Front St, according to police.

They add he was wearing a black t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Those who see him are asked to call 770-724-7710.

