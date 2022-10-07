Police locate missing 7-year-old from DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: Police have located the boy and said that he is safe.
---
Police in DeKalb County are asking for help locating a 7-year-old boy who went missing from the Stone Mountain area on Thursday.
He was last seen near Old Front St, according to police.
They add he was wearing a black t-shirt and gray sweatpants.
Those who see him are asked to call 770-724-7710.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.