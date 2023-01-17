Missing in Georgia | 10-year-old runs from Children's Hospital of Atlanta

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and no shoes.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly four hours.

Officers said Mario Boyd has mental health issues.

They add the 10-year-old took off running after his aunt took him to Children's Hospital of Atlanta; the Hughes Spalding location beside Grady.

The boy's aunt told police she was taking him there for treatment.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and no shoes.

Those who spot him are asked to call police.