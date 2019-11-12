DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a man they say has severe memory issues.

Police said that 47-year-old Scott Wendland was last seen around 5:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Dwayne Court northwest of Lithonia.

A bulletin provided by law enforcement said that Wendland has been diagnosed with Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome and has no long-term memory and only one to five minutes of short-term memory.

When he went missing, Wendland was wearing a burgundy long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and red-and-black shoes. He's described as a white male who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 190 pounds with brown eyes and straight brown hair.

The Mattie's Call is a special alert issued at the state level for missing elderly residents and those with disabilities.

Anyone who locates Wendland is asked to call 911 or DeKalb Police at 404-294-2911.

