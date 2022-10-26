x
Missing 12-year-old girl didn't get on bus, DeKalb County police say

DeKalb Police say she was last seen near Mullberry Lane.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police need the public's help in locating a 12-year-old girl who they say didn't get on the bus. 

The DeKalb County Police Department say the girl, identified only as Itreasher, was last seen near Mullberry Lane wearing a red and white hoodie, black leggings and Nike Air Force Ones. She is 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. 

If you have any information, please call police at 770-724-7710. 

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department
Itreasher

