Missing 12-year-old girl didn't get on bus, DeKalb County police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police need the public's help in locating a 12-year-old girl who they say didn't get on the bus.
The DeKalb County Police Department say the girl, identified only as Itreasher, was last seen near Mullberry Lane wearing a red and white hoodie, black leggings and Nike Air Force Ones. She is 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information, please call police at 770-724-7710.
