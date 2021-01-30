Missing Gwinnett County police K-9 dog found

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Update: K9 Brix was located at the Gwinnett County Animal Control Center. He is "healthy and unharmed."
Original story below
----
The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing K-9 officer.
7-year-old Brix is a Belgian Malinois. He is described as tan-colored with a Black snout and ears. He was wearing a metal collar.
Police said Brix went missing on Saturday morning when he was in the care of another officer near Winder Highway. Then, Brix became distracted and ran away.
Police said anyone that spots Brix should call 911. They warned the public not to approach him due to his training.