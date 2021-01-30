Missing Gwinnett County police K-9 dog found

He is healthy and unharmed.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Update: K9 Brix was located at the Gwinnett County Animal Control Center. He is "healthy and unharmed."

Original story below

----

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing K-9 officer.

7-year-old Brix is a Belgian Malinois. He is described as tan-colored with a Black snout and ears. He was wearing a metal collar.

Police said Brix went missing on Saturday morning when he was in the care of another officer near Winder Highway. Then, Brix became distracted and ran away.