GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are urging the public to contact them if they have any information on a missing 72-year-old man who may be on his bicycle.

Gwinnett Police said that early Tuesday morning, Louis Hernan-Ocampo was seen in the area of Scarlet Sage Circle north of Dacula. His family thinks he is on his black trek bike and is wearing a black helmet, khaki shorts, a white t-shirt with a Tommy logo and gray Nike shoes. Hernan-Ocampo is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Gwinnett Police detectives at 770-513-5300 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information in the case.

Louis Hernan-Ocampo

Gwinnett Police Department

