Acworth Police search for man who left home and hasn't returned in days

Michael Jones left his home on June 4 and was spotted elsewhere in the county on June 6. But he's still missing.

ACWORTH, Ga. — Acworth Police need help finding a man who went missing days earlier.

According to the department, Michael Jones left his home in the Blue Springs subdivision area of Acworth and Kennesaw on June 4. A home surveillance video showed Jones walking away with two packed bags.

Family members told police that he had previously been diagnosed with a mental illness and also doesn't drive. However, they said he has used taxis to travel in the past.

Further investigation into his disappearance has provided new details that Jones may have been in the area of the Walmart at 3105 Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw on June 6.

Despite that, authorities said he hasn't answered any calls or texts since he left home. Anyone with information that may help find Jones is asked to call the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-3111.