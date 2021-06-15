Woman reported missing last seen in Atlanta park, police say

Authorities believe 72-year-old VIvian Lightfoote was last in Collier Park sometime on Tuesday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for a missing woman last seen at or near a westside Atlanta park on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the department, 72-year-old Vivian Lightfoote was previously spotted in the area of 3691 Collier Drive NW - the address of Collier Park. Police suggest she's missing from an address in the 3600 block of Bolfair Drive.

Lightfoote is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 141 pounds. Police said she has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue fleece.

Atlanta Police have classified this under the statewide Mattie's Call alert system. The alert is reserved for the elderly and those with conditions that may place them in danger.