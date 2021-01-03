Atlanta Police search for missing 12-year-old girl

Erianna Parker was last seen walking away from Rosa L. Burney Park around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl missing since Saturday.

According to a statement from Sgt. Jarius Daugherty, Erianna Parker was reported missing by her father around 3 p.m. that day. Parker was last seen in the 500 block of Fulton Street SW. She was walking away from Rosa L. Burney Park at the time.

Police said she is about 5 feet tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray hoody, pink t-shirt and blue jeans.