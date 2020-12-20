Atlanta Police find missing 76-year-old woman at local hospital

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are announcing that they have found a missing woman who disappeared on Saturday afternoon.
Police initially said 76-year-old Leartis Jewell was reported missing by her daughter and was previously seen on Lakewood Avenue SW around 4:30 p.m. As a result of her being missing, police issued a Mattie's Call - a statewide alert for the elderly and those with disabilities that may place them in danger.
But a short time after announcing her disappearance, police canceled the alert, explaining that Jewell had been found at Emory Midtown Hospital and was "safe and sound."
Additional information on her disappearance and how she was located have not been released.