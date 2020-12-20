Atlanta Police find missing 76-year-old woman at local hospital

Authorities said Leartis Jewell went missing on Saturday afternoon but said she was later found at Emory Midtown Hospital.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are announcing that they have found a missing woman who disappeared on Saturday afternoon.

Police initially said 76-year-old Leartis Jewell was reported missing by her daughter and was previously seen on Lakewood Avenue SW around 4:30 p.m. As a result of her being missing, police issued a Mattie's Call - a statewide alert for the elderly and those with disabilities that may place them in danger.

But a short time after announcing her disappearance, police canceled the alert, explaining that Jewell had been found at Emory Midtown Hospital and was "safe and sound."