Police search for missing man not seen for several days in Atlanta

50-year-old Marc Vanrysselberge was last seen by his mother on Jan. 19. around 9 p.m. before she went to bed. He hasn't been seen or heard from since that night.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for help looking for a missing man not seen for several days.

Police said 50-year-old Marc Vanrysselberge was last seen by his mother on Jan. 19. around 9 p.m. before she went to bed. She said her son was gone by the next morning which was not unusual.

However, she said it was not normal for him to go days without contact. Police said no other family member appears to have heard from Vanrysselberge either since that day and there are no known mental or medical issues that would suggest clues to such behavior. Attempts to contact him have also yielded no response.

Vanrysselberge, who is described as a white male who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds with blond and gray hair and blue eyes, was last seen on Plantation Drive NE in Atlanta.

He was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans at the time and might be driving a silver 2011 BMW with a Georgia license plate reading REB4351.