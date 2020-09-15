x
Authorities, family concerned for safety of missing teen in Atlanta

Police said that 16-year-old Marlowe Hurst was last seen around 1 p.m. leaving the area of Greenhaven Drive SE after an argument.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for a missing teen they say left home after an argument with a parent.

Police said that 16-year-old Marlowe Hurst was last seen around 1 p.m. leaving the 700 block of Greenhaven Drive SE. Police said she suffers from depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and bipolar disorder.

Hurst is about 5 feet 1 inch tall and 186 pounds. She had black braids, brown eyes and was last seen wearing black tennis shoes and a gray shirt with animals on it.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260. The case reference number is 202580892.

