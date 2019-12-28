ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a 67-year-old woman not seen since Friday morning.

Police said that Patricia Elaine Williams was last seen in the 2100 block of Cheshire Bridge Road. At the time, she was wearing a black jogging suit with blue sneakers. She is described as being about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 280 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police also said that Williams suffers from dementia and paperwork filed with the department suggests she doesn't have a history of wandering away.

A Mattie's Call is a statewide alert reserved for missing elderly people and those with disabilities that may place them in danger.

Anyone with information about Williams is urged to call the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-5675 or 404-658-6666.

