Police search for missing Carver graduate

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police investigators are asking for help finding a missing teen with autism who hasn't been seen since Saturday morning.
Police said that 19-year-old Patrick Tutt's mother reported him missing and said she last saw him around 11 a.m. at his home in the 600 block of New Town Circle. His family advised that he had been diagnosed with autism and walks with his head down and a slight limp.
Tutt is about 6 feet 1 inch tall and about 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans, and white shoes.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.
