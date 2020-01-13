ATLANTA — Emory Police are on the lookout for an elderly man who is on dialysis, has dementia - and is now missing.

Authorities said 78-year-old Raymond Wendale Kelley was last seen Sunday around 2:30 a.m. at Emory University Hospital Midtown. At that time, he was wearing blue-jean overalls and a gray cap.

Kelley is described as a black male who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds. He is balding with brown eyes and a gray-and-white mustache. Authorities haven't released any details suggesting where he may be going.

However, given his conditions, they have activated a Mattie's Call to help in their search. The alert is reserved for missing elderly people and those who have conditions that may put their lives in peril.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Emory Police at 404-727-8005.

78-year-old Raymond Wendale Kelley

Emory Police Department

