x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

missing-in-georgia

Carrollton Police search for missing 20-year-old woman

Authorities said Jasmine Hudgins has been missing since Friday, July 17.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Police are asking a west Georgia community to be on the lookout for a missing 20-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Friday.

Carrollton Police shared, on Sunday, that Jasmine Hudgins was last seen on Hays Mill Road on the evening of July 17. Few details on her disappearance were released though she is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 162 pounds. 

At the last time she was seen, she was wearing a black sleeveless dress with black flip flops. It's unclear if she left on foot or in a vehicle. Currently, her disappearance is only being reported as a missing person investigation.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Cartersville Police Department's Detective Chad Taylor at 770-834-4451 or emergency dispatch directly by phoning 911. Carrollton Police stressed in a social media post that those with information can remain anonymous.

Credit: Carrollton Police Department
Jasmine Hudgins

MORE HEADLINES

Driver shot on I-85 as he exited highway in Gwinnett identified

These states require face masks in public

Delta passengers seeking mask exemption to be required to take pre-flight evaluation

Carving John Lewis Freedom Parkway out of a freeway corridor