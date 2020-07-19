Carrollton Police search for missing 20-year-old woman

Authorities said Jasmine Hudgins has been missing since Friday, July 17.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Police are asking a west Georgia community to be on the lookout for a missing 20-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Friday.

Carrollton Police shared, on Sunday, that Jasmine Hudgins was last seen on Hays Mill Road on the evening of July 17. Few details on her disappearance were released though she is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 162 pounds.

At the last time she was seen, she was wearing a black sleeveless dress with black flip flops. It's unclear if she left on foot or in a vehicle. Currently, her disappearance is only being reported as a missing person investigation.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Cartersville Police Department's Detective Chad Taylor at 770-834-4451 or emergency dispatch directly by phoning 911. Carrollton Police stressed in a social media post that those with information can remain anonymous.