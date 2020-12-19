Cherokee County authorities search for missing teen possibly heading toward Bartow

Authorities are asking for help finding 16-year-old Hannah Grace Sosebee.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Cherokee County are asking for help finding a missing teen who hasn't been seen since noon on Friday.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of 16-year-old Grace Sosebee the same afternoon along with a photo of her license plate in hopes of bringing her home safely.

Classified by the sheriff's office as possibly having run away, Sosebee was last seen in the area of Woodhouse Circle. Authorities said the teen is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 145 pounds. Her clothing description wasn't available at the time.

Earlier in the afternoon, the sheriff's office suggested that Sosebee may have been heading toward Bartow County in a blue Acura with a tag reading RWH2654.