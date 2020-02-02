CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are looking for a man with dementia who got out of the car he was riding in and disappeared on Saturday.

Police said that 61-year-old Jonathan Law was last seen around 4:30 p.m. walking away from the Chevron gas station at 5195 Hwy 42 near Forest Park.

The person who reported him missing said he walked away from her vehicle while it sat parked at the station. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with New York on the front, dark blue sweat pants, gray and orange Nike shoes and a hospital bracelet.

He is described as a black male who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.

Police said that Law suffers from dementia which adds to the concern for his safety and is the basis of a statewide Mattie's Call issued on behalf. The special alert is reserved for the elderly and those with disabilities that may place them in danger.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911 or Clayton County Police at 770-477-3747.

Jonathan Law

Clayton County Police Department

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Mother of model whose body was found without organs still seeks answers

He had 76 bullet wounds from police guns. The DA is asking why