Mattie's Call issued for woman missing in Clayton County for days

Kayla DeSilva hasn't been seen since Sept. 1

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for help finding a woman not seen since the beginning of September. Now, they're issuing a Mattie's Call to help find her.

Police said they were called to the 600 block of Mt. Zion Road around 8 p.m. on Saturday to reports that 26-year-old Kayla DeSilva was missing - and hadn't actually been seen since Sept. 1.

Police said DeSilva had left her home on foot at day around 1 p.m. and hadn't returned. She has also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, leading to the Mattie's Call - an alert reserved for missing elderly people or those with conditions that may place them in danger.

Desilva is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing black shorts, an orange and yellow t-shirt and black slides.